TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.19 Million

Brokerages predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will report $37.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.38 million to $38.00 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $40.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $154.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.49 million to $154.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $149.31 million, with estimates ranging from $138.01 million to $160.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRTX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.02. 376,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,688. The firm has a market cap of $926.12 million, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.87. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 325.25, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

