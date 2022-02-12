Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TLSNY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of TLSNY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.05. 25,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. Analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.