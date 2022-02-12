Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.70.

TLSNY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

TLSNY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.05. 25,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. Research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

