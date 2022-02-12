Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.70.
TLSNY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.
TLSNY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.05. 25,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $9.16.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
