Color Platform (CLR) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Color Platform has a market cap of $494,416.30 and $17.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,728.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.33 or 0.00763738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.87 or 0.00222029 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00022924 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.