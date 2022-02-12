Showcase (SHO) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Showcase has a market capitalization of $84,313.57 and approximately $2,404.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Showcase has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.86 or 0.06924846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,689.32 or 0.99908924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00047227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00049441 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SHOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.