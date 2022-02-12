Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Western Union also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

NYSE WU traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,819,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,502. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Western Union has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Western Union announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

