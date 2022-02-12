DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DTE Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.80-6.00 EPS.

NYSE:DTE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,802. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.11.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

