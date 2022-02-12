Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.250-$21.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.07 billion-$15.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.67 billion.Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY22 guidance to $17.25-$21.25 EPS.

NYSE LH traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.26. 1,709,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,109. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.64. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $230.89 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.40.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

