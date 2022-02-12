$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Clipper Realty posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 31,311 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 48.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 121,001 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLPR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 36,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,033. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $144.41 million, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

