BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.38.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,252 shares of company stock worth $2,591,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.01. 2,382,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,056. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $77.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 0.77.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

