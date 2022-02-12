Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives $63.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

CSCO traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.90. 20,104,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,561,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $861,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 966,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,323,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

