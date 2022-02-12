Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Moody’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.400-$12.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.40-12.90 EPS.

Moody’s stock traded down $17.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $272.60 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.83.

Get Moody's alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $527,996 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.82.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.