$0.57 EPS Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. LTC Properties posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LTC Properties.

Several analysts have commented on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

LTC stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,310. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

