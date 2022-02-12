Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Addus HomeCare reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth approximately $15,153,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,864,000 after purchasing an additional 172,426 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth approximately $13,140,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 107.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 117,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,208,000 after purchasing an additional 103,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.78. 63,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,825. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.61.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

