Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $163.89 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $11.17 billion and approximately $163.89 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $42,647.82 or 1.00082415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00064391 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00021362 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00021025 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.48 or 0.00369558 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 261,914 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

