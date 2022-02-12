Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Yatra Online reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yatra Online.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of YTRA stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 79,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.79. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Yatra Online by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,001,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 404,740 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth about $1,348,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 50,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 39,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

