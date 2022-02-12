Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.650-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insight Enterprises also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.65-7.85 EPS.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.88. 407,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,667. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.46. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $311,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $204,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insight Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

