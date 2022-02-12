Brokerages Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) PT at C$9.43

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.40.
ECN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday.
Shares of ECN Capital stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,287. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$12.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02.
In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
