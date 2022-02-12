Brokerages Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) PT at C$9.43

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.40.

ECN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ECN Capital stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,287. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$12.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$123.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

