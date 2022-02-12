Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Short Interest Up 201.9% in January

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 201.9% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RUPRF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.33. 3,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,720. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. Rupert Resources has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.