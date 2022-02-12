Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Short Interest Up 201.9% in January

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 201.9% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RUPRF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.33. 3,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,720. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. Rupert Resources has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.10.
Rupert Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rupert Resources (RUPRF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.