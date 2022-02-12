AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 222.4% from the January 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 938,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 620,842 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 454,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 238,368 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,114,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 30.2% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 482,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the third quarter valued at about $848,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMPX stock remained flat at $$9.89 during trading hours on Friday. 259,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,765. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. AEA-Bridges Impact has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

