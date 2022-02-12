Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives $41.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

Several research firms have commented on BASE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $10,863,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.02. 352,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,569. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

