Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $382.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Europe began coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock.

ZRSEF stock remained flat at $$229.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.91. Zur Rose Group has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

