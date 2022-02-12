Akash Network Price Tops $1.51 on Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003543 BTC on major exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $172.21 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044557 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.90 or 0.06861585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,770.11 or 1.00198449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00049351 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network's total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network's official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network's official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

