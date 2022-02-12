Short Interest in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Expands By 227.9%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 227.9% from the January 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,888,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,360. Moving iMage Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Moving iMage Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

