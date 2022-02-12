Short Interest in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Declines By 72.0%

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the January 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 910,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 300,914 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 23,517 shares during the period.

NYSE IVH traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $12.87. 87,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,912. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. This is a boost from Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

