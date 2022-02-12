GigCapital5 Inc (NYSE:GIA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GigCapital5 Inc (NYSE:GIA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the January 15th total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GIA remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Friday. 42,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,545. GigCapital5 has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigCapital5 stock. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 Inc (NYSE:GIA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. RPO LLC owned approximately 1.02% of GigCapital5 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigCapital5 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigCapital5 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

