Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.250-$21.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.07 billion-$15.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.67 billion.Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY22 guidance to $17.25-$21.25 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $320.40.

LH stock traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $230.89 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.64.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

