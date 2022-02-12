Analysts Set Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target at $5.55

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RSGUF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

RSGUF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.71. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

