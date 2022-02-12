Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will post $28.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.09 million. Identiv posted sales of $24.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $103.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.34 million to $104.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $130.84 million, with estimates ranging from $130.80 million to $130.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INVE shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,971. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. Identiv has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $437.03 million, a P/E ratio of 492.00 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Identiv news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $119,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Identiv by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Identiv by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Identiv in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.