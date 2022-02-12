VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Market Cap Tops $24.26 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $24.26 million and approximately $9.59 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00038077 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00104117 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

