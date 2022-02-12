Dotmoovs Trading Down 20% Over Last Week (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (CURRENCY:MOOV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Dotmoovs coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dotmoovs has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and $302,456.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00038077 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00104117 BTC.

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

MOOV is a coin. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Dotmoovs

