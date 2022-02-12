CryptoZoon (ZOON) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.30 Million

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00044791 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.96 or 0.06870575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,861.40 or 1.00029289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00047411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00049446 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006411 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 769,370,553 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars.

