Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Short Interest Update

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the January 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:NICFF remained flat at $$22.90 on Friday. Nichias has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85.

About Nichias

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

