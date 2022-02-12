Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Short Interest Update

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the January 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
OTCMKTS:NICFF remained flat at $$22.90 on Friday. Nichias has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85.
About Nichias
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nichias (NICFF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Nichias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichias and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.