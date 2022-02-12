Konami Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in January

Konami Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:KONMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Konami from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS:KONMY remained flat at $30.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214. Konami has a 1-year low of 23.26 and a 1-year high of 34.12.

