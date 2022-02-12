Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $319.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will announce sales of $319.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $325.00 million and the lowest is $317.50 million. Unity Software reported sales of $234.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $3,513,728.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,585,890 shares of company stock valued at $279,393,160 in the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.35. 4,484,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of -67.90 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.08. Unity Software has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

