Strong Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.43 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Strong has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $56.74 million and $15.43 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $410.38 or 0.00957728 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00044791 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.96 or 0.06870575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,861.40 or 1.00029289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00047411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00049446 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

