NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). NeoGenomics reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

In other news, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.57. 655,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.63. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

