Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.57-6.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.37. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.120-$6.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,673,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,300,216. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $83.98 and a 12 month high of $108.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.86. The company has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

