MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. MicroStrategy reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $7.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of MSTR stock traded down $20.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $411.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,582. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $307.19 and a 1-year high of $1,082.57. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $494.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.87.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MicroStrategy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in MicroStrategy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
