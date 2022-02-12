MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. MicroStrategy reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $7.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

Shares of MSTR stock traded down $20.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $411.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,582. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $307.19 and a 1-year high of $1,082.57. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $494.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MicroStrategy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in MicroStrategy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.