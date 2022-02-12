Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.41 Million

Brokerages expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to announce sales of $36.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.32 million. CareCloud reported sales of $32.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year sales of $138.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $138.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $154.05 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $159.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

In related news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $33,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,685 over the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in CareCloud by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CareCloud by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CareCloud by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud stock remained flat at $$6.43 during midday trading on Wednesday. 78,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,212. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.89. CareCloud has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

