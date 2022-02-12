KOK Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, KOK has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market cap of $594.24 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.54 or 0.00012921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00038115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00104280 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

