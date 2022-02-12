Vai Reaches One Day Volume of $64,208.00 (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Vai coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002142 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $55.37 million and approximately $64,208.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 60,341,770 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

