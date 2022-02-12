Cellframe 24-Hour Volume Tops $876,925.00 (CELL)

Cellframe (CURRENCY:CELL) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, Cellframe has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. One Cellframe coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002961 BTC on major exchanges. Cellframe has a total market capitalization of $36.50 million and approximately $876,925.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Cellframe

Cellframe uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,770,623 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet

