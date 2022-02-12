BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the January 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE BNY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. 61,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,698. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Several brokerages have commented on BNY. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 41.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $294,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.