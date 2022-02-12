Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Short Interest Update

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,300 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the January 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Puxin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEW. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Puxin by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Puxin by 644.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 76,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Puxin by 374.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 216,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Puxin by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 155,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Puxin by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 352,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.
About Puxin
Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Puxin (NEW)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.