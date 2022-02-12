Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.400-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Moody’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.40-12.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $406.82.

Shares of MCO traded down $17.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,614. The firm has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $272.60 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

