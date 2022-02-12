Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.91 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 1.3% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,589,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.40.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 865 shares of company stock worth $251,477 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $276.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $230.89 and a one year high of $317.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.64.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.56 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

