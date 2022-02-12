Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

GS stock opened at $363.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.13 and a 200-day moving average of $391.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.77 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

