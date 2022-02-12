Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70 to $4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr or $1.360 billion to $1.387 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $582.71.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA traded down $24.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $441.74. 1,276,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $545.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $436.24 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,212 shares of company stock worth $9,182,287. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.