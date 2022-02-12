$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.16. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stronghold Digital Mining.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million.

SDIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Stronghold Digital Mining stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. 636,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,551. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.08. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $5,536,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.